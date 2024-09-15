Her Mother Got Her 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Ears Pierced Behind Her Back, So Now She’s Never Letting Her Mom Babysit Ever Again

This 32-year-old woman is currently married, and she and her husband have a 3-year-old daughter named Lily. In regards to their parenting style, they are quite laid back, too.

“But one thing we’ve always been clear on is that we want Lily to be able to make her own decisions when it comes to things like piercings or body modifications when she’s old enough to understand,” she explained.

Unfortunately, her mother just doesn’t get that. Her mom is a super traditional woman who believes it’s important to “make girls look pretty,” starting when they were young.

That’s why, ever since her daughter was born, her mom has been pestering her to pierce Lily’s ears – claiming it was a “rite of passage.”

She never succumbed to the pressure, though, and always politely turned her mom down. She also told her mom that once Lily was old enough to make that choice herself, then she’d allow her daughter to do it.

Well, just last weekend, her and her husband’s wishes were completely disregarded.

It all began when they had to go to an event, and her mom offered to babysit Lily that night.

“My mom’s always been a great grandmother, so we didn’t think twice about leaving Lily with her,” she recalled.

Yet, after she and her husband arrived to pick up their daughter later on, they noticed Lily was behaving strangely. The little girl was acting fussy and messing with her ears.

