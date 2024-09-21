She Agreed To Go On A Trip Paid For By Her Husband After He Cheated And Planned The Vacation To Get Her To Forgive Him, But She Really Has No Intention Of Taking Him Back

If your partner ever cheated on you and tried to buy back your forgiveness, would you take the offer – even if you had no intention of staying with them afterward?

For some, this may seem immoral, while others might believe it’s completely deserved, given the infidelity.

Either way, this woman is currently grappling with the very same question after her own husband confessed to cheating on her.

Apparently, he only did it once – specifically with a coworker. But the guilt was still eating him alive, which is why he ultimately came clean.

Afterward, he also offered to do absolutely anything in order to save their marriage, get her to forgive him, and move on.

“[Like] quit his job or ask for a change of branch, go to marriage therapy, or let me have access to all his devices,” she detailed.

Rather than taking her husband up on any of that, though, she still asked for a divorce, and he was devastated. He refused to accept that they were splitting up, and recently, he took a major leap out of desperation.

Her husband actually planned a surprise trip, bought them both plane tickets, and thought the vacation would be a great way for them both to spend some time together. He claimed that, during their travels, they could “rethink” their marriage together.

“And if it doesn’t work, he will accept the divorce,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.