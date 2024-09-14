She Sold Her Husband’s Expensive Watch To Fund Their Son’s Medical Procedure Behind His Back, And Her Husband Keeps Saying She Stole From Him

This woman is currently married, and she and her husband have a 6-year-old son together.

And recently, after her son had a medical issue and needed to have a procedure done as soon as possible, she felt like she had to take drastic measures.

For some context, her husband hasn’t actually worked at all for the past nine months, ever since he left his last job. So, she has been the sole breadwinner in their household, and her income provides barely enough for her family to scrape by.

Back when her husband was employed, though, he had a pretty high-paying job. He also wasn’t very fiscally responsible, which is why he barely saved anything and instead purchased a bunch of expensive items.

“He had to sell most of it to be able to buy new clothes or get a new iPhone,” she recalled.

However, when her son got sick, she remembered that her husband still had an expensive wristwatch that he typically wore for important occasions.

She brought up the idea of selling the watch to fund their son’s medical procedure, too, but her husband was completely against it. He refused to hand over the watch and simply told her to “find some other way to get the money.”

On top of that, her husband even suggested that they just get their son to stay on medications to “manage the pain” until she’s able to figure it out.

“But the procedure was advised as soon as possible, and I just could not bear seeing my son going through so much pain,” she explained.

