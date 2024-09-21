Two Inca Toddlers Were Found To Be Infected With Smallpox, As Well As A Rare Bone Infection Caused By The Virus

In 2016, archaeologists were conducting excavations at a 16th-century cemetery in the small fishing town of Huanchaco, which is located on the northwest coast of Peru, when they stumbled across the skeleton of an Inca toddler who seemed to have died from smallpox. Three years later, in 2019, they unearthed another Inca toddler afflicted with smallpox.

The Spanish built the cemetery between 1535 and 1540. It features 120 burials from the early days of their arrival.

Of the 120 burials, 90 were children, and 60 were under the age of five. Researchers think that the high number of child burials indicates that the disease was especially devastating for the most vulnerable members of the population.

When the researchers analyzed the children’s bones, they found evidence of osteomyelitis variolosa, a rare bone infection caused by the smallpox virus. They are the first cases of osteomyelitis variolosa to be identified in South America.

“We can guess that it is possible after the symptoms started, that they lived with smallpox for a few weeks…because there was enough time for the bones to become severely infected,” said Khrystyne Tschinkel, the lead author of the study and a bioarchaeologist at Hamline University in Minnesota.

The remains of the two toddlers showed signs of destructive lesions triggered by osteomyelitis variolosa.

Additionally, the researchers discovered reed crosses buried with the kids, suggesting that the deceased had converted to Christianity with the arrival of the Spanish. Whether their change in religion was forced or voluntary is unclear.

The smallpox virus has been around for at least 3,000 years. Even ancient Egyptian mummies have shown signs of the disease.

Throughout history, the illness has killed millions of people, but experts still don’t know much about how it spread. The new discoveries can help them learn more about the history of smallpox in the New World.

