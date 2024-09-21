He Kicked His Brother Out Of His Wedding For Pulling Up A Slideshow With Embarrassing Pictures Of His Wife And Talking About Her Weight In The Middle Of Their Reception 

This guy and his now-wife just tied the knot last weekend after they were together for seven years, and the big day was supposed to be perfect.

However, his 30-year-old brother completely ruined it with a thoughtless stunt that left his wife crying.

According to him, his brother has always been weirdly into “pranks,” but he thinks the supposed jokes are just embarrassing and mean-spirited.

“Growing up, I’d laugh it off or get mad, and my brother would say I was being too sensitive,” he recalled.

“But this time, it went way too far.”

That’s because, in the middle of their reception, his brother got up to deliver a speech. He figured his brother would say something heartfelt. Instead, a slideshow featuring “hilarious” photos of his wife was displayed to all the guests instead.

It included old pictures from his wife’s Instagram where she was either crying, looking vulnerable, or simply wasn’t in a flattering angle.

“And my brother starts making jokes about her weight fluctuations, saying how she used to ‘look like a twig’ when we first started dating, and now she’s ‘more well-fed,'” he revealed.

His wife was understandably mortified. Her face turned white, and she even started quietly crying. Despite that, his brother just continued the speech as if it was extremely funny; meanwhile, the entire room was dead silent.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.