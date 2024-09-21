He Believes His Cousin’s Wife Has Been Lying About Her Health And Faking Being Chronically Ill Because No Doctor Has Ever Found Anything Wrong With Her

This 37-year-old man has a cousin named John, who’s 39 and married. But, ever since John tied the knot with his 35-year-old wife, Kate, about four years ago, their relationship has been filled with struggles.

For some context, throughout his cousin’s entire marriage, Kate has apparently always been sick. Her “illness” began after her ex-husband Greg cheated and left her alone to raise their 11-year-old son.

Ever since then, Kate has been chronically ill. She is constantly lying in bed, claiming that she cannot work, complete any chores around the house, or care for her own child.

This forced his cousin John to take on all of these responsibilities, and at first, John didn’t appear to mind because he really loved her.

“However, Kate’s never been diagnosed with anything, and some of our friends and I suspect she’s faking, as literally every doctor she’s been to doesn’t think there is anything wrong with her,” he revealed.

Around five months ago, things went further downhill, too. John needed to pick up a second job in order to pay off their loans before their mortgage was renewed next year.

That meant his cousin was always working and rarely home, which Kate didn’t like.

She started complaining about John, calling him a “cold husband” and an “absent father.” Kate also didn’t like that his cousin got a new female coworker, who sparked a ton of arguments between them.

Then, out of the blue, Kate suddenly regained a ton of energy. She actually demanded that his cousin buy her a brand-new car, and John did.

