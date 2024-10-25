A British World War II Submarine That Sank Near Greece In 1943 Was Found, Solving The 81-Year-Old Mystery Of Its Disappearance

The wreck of a British submarine that sank near Greece in 1943 was just uncovered by shipwreck hunters. The discovery explains how it disappeared 81 years ago.

In early October 1943, the HMS Trooper, designated N91, went missing after a covert operation that involved delivering three Greek resistance agents on an island on the west coast of Greece called Kalamos.

The sub was then directed to patrol the Aegean Sea, where German forces were later known to have set up naval mines. However, the sub failed to arrive in Beirut on October 17, 1943. It was declared missing, and all 64 crew members were presumed dead.

Now, a team of researchers led by a Greek underwater expert named Kostas Thoctarides has located the Trooper’s wreck. It was found north of the central Aegean island of Donoussa in the Icarian Sea, which is known for having bad weather.

“The Icarian Sea is one of the most difficult seas with strong winds, waves, and strong underwater currents,” said Thoctarides. “However, constant and persistent research paid off.”

Thoctarides is the owner and founder of Planet Blue, a Greek underwater recovery company. Previously, he had partaken in 14 failed expeditions to search for the wreck.

The expeditions had been unsuccessful because he had been looking too far east, where it was said the submarine was last seen on October 14, 1943.

He and other researchers combed through wartime reports and figured out that the HMS Trooper may have sunk earlier among occupied Greek islands to the west. It turned out their research was right.

The wreck was detected with shipboard sonar, which created a detailed map of the seafloor using the reflection of sound pulses. Then, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) was deployed to explore the seafloor.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.