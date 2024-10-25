She’s Not Attracted To Her Husband When He Doesn’t Wear His Dentures

This 29-year-old woman’s 32-year-old husband neglected his dental hygiene for years, which resulted in him having the worst teeth she had ever seen in her life.

Before meeting her husband, she had no idea someone’s mouth could even look that way. Her husband was deeply insecure about his smile, so he would just keep his mouth closed.

“Some of them were black, some of them had broken off halfway. They would chip off, and his breath smelled really bad because of them. The teeth were rotting away,” she explained.

She encouraged her husband to visit a dentist, but he didn’t make an effort to do anything about his rotting teeth.

She took it upon herself to make an appointment for him, and her husband was furious with her for doing this.

While he was angry, he still went to the dentist. When he came home, he was thrilled, as the dentist said they could fix everything for him.

“It took months and thousands of dollars (that his family paid for) to pull teeth, fill cavities, clean teeth, and create partial dentures. He went to SO many appointments to make it all happen,” she said.

“After all the tooth pulling and fillings, he currently has his two front teeth, a few teeth in the back, and most of his bottom teeth. When he smiles, it looks like he just has his two front teeth. Picture a beaver.”

“His partial dentures clip in and are very high quality. When he puts them on, you can’t even tell they’re fake. It’s honestly a miracle how good they look; he looks like a different person. When I first saw him, I was shocked at how good he looked. His smile is beautiful with them on, and it made me much more attracted to him, to be honest.”

