A History Student In France Discovered A 200-Year-Old Message In A Bottle That Was Actually Written By A 19th-Century Archaeologist To Future Archaeologists

In the French town of Eu, a team of volunteer archaeologists stumbled upon a 200-year-old message in a bottle.

The note was rolled up and tied with string. It was written to future archaeologists by a 19th-century archaeologist who used to work in the area.

The message read: “P.J. Féret, a native of Dieppe, a member of various intellectual societies, carried out excavations here in January 1825. He continues his investigations in this vast area known as the City of Limes or Caesar’s Camp.”

Pierre-Jacques Féret was a notable resident of the area in the 19th century. He created some of the first accurate topographical maps of the site.

He was also the first to unearth evidence that it had been a Gallic village later used by the Romans. It is believed that the name Caesar’s Camp was coined by Louis XIII while he was on a fishing trip in the area in 1617.

The archaeological site is near a port town called Dieppe, located in Normandy. During their excavations, the volunteer group found multiple Gallic artifacts, including shards of pottery.

But the most interesting discovery was a glass salt bottle resting in a clay pot. There were two coins lying next to the bottle.

The initial find was made by a history student in Caen named Pierre. Pierre spotted a strange object in a trench.

After the team confirmed that it was not a bomb from World War II, they extracted the item from the ground.

