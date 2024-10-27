A Rare Fungus That Latches Onto Spiders And Turns Them Into Zombies Was Found In Scotland’s Rainforest

A rare fungus that turns spiders into “zombies” has been found in Scotland as part of a community project with the aim of surveying and restoring the wildlife in Scotland’s rainforest.

The fungus is among more than 650 species that have been recorded so far. It is eerily similar to the Cordyceps fungus from the video game and TV series The Last of Us. In fact, it is part of the same family as the Cordyceps fungus.

Once the Gibellula fungus latches onto a host, it will eat its victim from the inside out, leaving the exoskeleton intact.

Then, it will fruit and spread its spores to claim its next victim. The primary victims of this fungus are spiders, so it is very unlikely ever to affect humans.

A naturalist named Ben Mitchell identified the Gibellula fungus growing in the rainforest. He participated in the West Cowal Habitat Restoration Project managed by Argyll Countryside Trust (ACT).

“It’s part of a group of fungi that are known for turning their victims into ‘zombies,’ compelling them to act in a certain way before killing them,” Mitchell said. “Gibellula seems to make spiders move to the underside of leaves before sticking them there.”

“It’s maybe so that when they fruit, the spores are protected from the rain and can drop onto other unsuspecting spiders more easily. It’s a bit grim, but it’s all part of the remarkable natural world.”

According to Mitchell, it is not the first time that the Gibellula fungus has been found growing in the wild. During his research, he uncovered two examples of the fungus.

His discoveries bring the total recordings of the Gibellula fungus in Scotland to 10 over the past 70 years, illustrating how rare these types of infections are and just how diverse the rainforest truly is. The rainforest covers the peninsulas of Kilfinan and Colintraive.

