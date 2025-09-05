5 DIY Fall Decor Projects To Try Out This Fall

TikTok - @stencilmepretty and @simplelifewithstef

We Have Some More Days To Go Before We Officially Hit Fall, But I’m Ready To Decorate Now

I know fall officially starts on September 22nd this year, so we have 19 more days to go, but I’m a firm believer that as soon as Labor Day is over, it’s time to celebrate the arrival of cooler weather (and after how hot and miserable this summer was, I’m so ready to put on a sweatshirt and grab a PSL).

Speaking of fall, is it just me, or is there something about this time of year that makes you want to refresh your space and lean into all things cozy?

Here Are 5 DIY Fall Decor Projects To Try Out This Fall

If you’re ready to welcome fall with open arms by adding some autumn charm to your home, these five DIY decor projects are not only simple to tackle but will totally deliver on warmth, texture, and seasonal flair. Let’s jump right in!

A Pumpkin Doormat

A TikToker who goes by @stencilmepretty has an efficient way of making a pumpkin doormat using a stencil! Grab a blank doormat, acrylic paint, a pumpkin stencil, and matte finishing spray.

Use your stencil to paint your pumpkins on the doormat, and when you’re all done and the paint is dry, top it off with matte finishing spray to keep it all in place.

@stencilmepretty DIY stenciled door mat!! Love it or hate it?? Stencils in bio tho ? ? original sound – NXD

A Patterned Pumpkin

Konda, who goes by @ikondalikeit2 on TikTok, has a clever way to dress up your average, store-bought fake pumpkin: she gives it a pattern! Honestly, you can use whichever paper printed napkins have your favorite design to give your pumpkin some pizzazz, but you have to peel the backing off first.

Next, cut out the patterns or flowers on the napkin however you want, and paint little areas of the pumpkin with Mod Podge before applying the cut-out pieces. From there, paint over the pieces with more Mod Podge. Konda recommends working in small sections so the Mod Podge can’t dry out on you.

Let your pumpkin dry overnight, and apply two coats of an acrylic sealer. You’re done!

@ikondalikeit2 I know I know! I said no ? pumpkins yet…but it’s been like fall weather ?this last week and it’s almost September! And if I don’t show you these decor/craft ideas now, you won’t have time to try them yourselves before the season arrives! So You are welcome! ? Anyway, this was a fun one. The most tedious part, was cutting out all of the flowers and designs I wanted to put on the pumpkin. Depending on the size of your pumpkin, you will only need about 2 maybe 3 napkins. Just remember to peel off the backing or the cut outs won’t stick well and will be thicker. This pumpkin is going to match my new front door fall decor and….#iKondaLikeit #fall #pumpkins #falldecor #autumnvibes #frontdoordecor #podmodge #crafts #decor #homdecor #style #fyp? #fyp ? original sound – ikondalikeit2

A Fall Floral Arrangement, Complete With A Pumpkin

Stef, who uses the handle @simplelifewithstef on TikTok, came up with a chic floral arrangement, complete with a pumpkin! She picked up some beautiful flowers from her local Trader Joe’s, got a pumpkin from a grocery store, and bought a block of floral foam.

Stef then cut her pumpkin open, scooped out the insides, and placed the floral foam block inside the pumpkin (but be sure to wet it first). From there, she arranged her flowers. She says this will keep for a couple of days.

A Facelift For Clear Glass Candleholders

Erin, an interior designer who goes by @niftynest on TikTok, came up with a brilliant way to give all of your clear glass pieces a facelift.

She uses Elmer’s washable clear glue and adds a bit of food coloring to it to make a little paint to add to glass candleholders (you could also do this on glass bowls).

The coolest part is that you can soak the candleholders or glass pieces you paint in water, and it all comes off! Erin even repaints her pieces for Christmas with new colors.

An Actually Easy Garland

Jenna Smith, who goes by @diywithjenna on TikTok, is showing you how to make an adorable fall garland that actually is simple to put together.

You need three kinds of ribbons that scream fall vibes, cut into eight-inch pieces, and a roll of jute rope cord. After cutting your ribbon pieces, tie them around the jute rope cord and pull the knot tightly.

Be sure to alternate between your three different ribbon varieties all the way down the cord, and cut your ribbon tails to look neat and even.

When Jenna was all done, she put her garland on her mantle, but it would also look cute draped around a doorway entry or wrapped around a staircase. You could also add string lights!