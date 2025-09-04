Her Best Friend Ordered Room Service And Stuck Her With The Extra Vacation Charges

It’s always the people who say money doesn’t matter who are the first to get weird about it. She wasn’t nickel-and-diming her best friend; she just wanted things to be fair. And somehow, that turned into a character flaw.

This woman went on a mini vacation with her best friend a couple of weeks ago, and they planned the trip together. They have been attached at the hip since back in college, and they happily split activities and dinners together right down the middle.

However, this trip was different from how they normally operate. Her best friend booked their hotel, and she booked their train tickets.

The train tickets were far more expensive than she had anticipated, as they booked the trip pretty late in the game. She did tell her bestie that the tickets were pricey, but she insisted that their expenses would even out after they shared the cost of the hotel.

“When we got there, she kept ordering room service and extra drinks to the room. I assumed she would cover her extras, but when checkout came, she put the entire hotel bill in front of me and said I should just pay because she had covered the whole booking process,” she explained.

“I reminded her that I already spent more on the train tickets, but she said travel doesn’t count the same as lodging and that I was being stingy for arguing over it.”

“I felt cornered because the receptionist was waiting, so I just paid to avoid a scene. Since then, I’ve been upset because it feels like she took advantage of me.”

After they arrived back home, she once more tried to speak to her best friend about making the charges more equal, but she accused her of being dramatic and prioritizing money above their relationship.

Given her best friend’s reaction, she’s doubting she did the right thing.

Her friend weaponized the idea of loyalty to avoid accountability and paying for what she should have been responsible for. When someone makes you feel guilty for asking for fairness, you’ve already paid more than just the money. I think she should cut her losses and ditch her best friend.

Do you think she did a bad thing, pushing her friend to split their expenses in a fair way, or do you feel that her friend is in the wrong?

