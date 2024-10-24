A Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Is Still On The Run Over Two Years After He Escaped Custody While On A Work Crew At A Cemetery

A prisoner managed to escape in Coryell County, Texas, over two years ago and has remained on the run ever since.

Brandon Wayne Hogan was 37-years-old at the time, and on September 26, 2022, he was part of a three-person, supervised work crew performing ground maintenance at a cemetery located just outside of Gatesville, known as Seaton Cemetery.

The work crew was created to help get inmates out of prisons. They were able to work while assisting charities or tax-exempt entities in the neighborhood.

The idea was initially viewed as a “win-win,” but following the escape, the groups have since been disbanded, according to Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams.

“It’s a mixed bag of emotions, like anger and wanting to know why the guy was out in the public anyway,” he said.

The bottom line is this guy took advantage. We’re left with a mess to clean up, and I’ll never rest on it. Ever.”

Sheriff Williams noted that Brandon should not have been assigned to the work crew in the first place. Inmates who have been accused of crimes like Brandon and have protective orders against them normally don’t qualify for the work crew program.

Brandon was under the supervision of the Sheriff’s Office Community Manager when he ran off and climbed over a wall at the cemetery. Heather Ashley, a public information officer for Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, told residents to be vigilant.

“We’re advising that residents secure their outbuildings, their barns, definitely their houses and their vehicles, and just stay aware,” she said, following his escape.

