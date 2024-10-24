These Are All The Easy Ways You Can Protect Your Plants From Frost This Winter

With winter right around the corner, it’s important to begin considering how to protect your precious garden from frost.

When temperatures are at or below 32°F, frost occurs, and plenty of plants can be threatened by the cold snap. Some signs of frost damage may include limp, distorted, or blackened growth.

Thankfully, there are numerous quick and easy ways to keep your more vulnerable greenery safe. Here’s how.

What Plants Need To Be Protected?

Not all plants are made equal, meaning certain varieties will need more frost protection than others. Some of these plant categories are new growth and young seedlings, half-hardy varieties, tender perennials, and tropical and subtropical plants.

Now, if you have any doubts about what plants in your garden could use sheltering, it’s better to be safe than sorry. You can add these crops to your frost protection routine if your area is set to get hit with some cold weather.

Just remember that certain vegetables actually benefit from a bit of frost and may even taste better because of it. You can research if your veggies are frost tolerant or frost resistant.

Easy Ways To Shield Your Plants From Frost

There are countless ways to safeguard your plants against frost, regardless of whether they are growing in containers, flower beds, or raised beds.

