Archaeologists Are Still Uncovering Evidence From Waterloo, Like This Pit Filled With Amputated Limbs

Two centuries ago, the Battle of Waterloo took place, marking the end of the Napoleonic Wars. The 1815 battle was the biggest and bloodiest one of the Napoleonic Wars.

Today, archaeologists are still uncovering evidence from the brutal fight at Waterloo. Recently, they excavated a “gore pit” filled with euthanized horses and human limbs.

The University of Glasgow and Waterloo Uncovered, a charity that allows veterans to help conduct archaeological digs at battle sites, collaborated to carry out the most recent excavation.

In 2022, the organization discovered the second human skeleton at the site near Mont-Saint-Jean farm. They returned to the site this year and found even more evidence.

During a survey of an area that was believed to have held a field hospital, the organization came across a trench that seemed to be meant for clearing the hospital of gore after the battle as quickly as possible.

It contained human and animal remains, which were separated by a line of ammunition boxes that were stripped from the leather satchels of soldiers.

Archaeologists dug up the remains of an ox and at least seven horses in the northern part of the trench.

Some of the horses showed signs of being butchered. Three of them were euthanized with a musket ball to the head.

In the southern part of the trench, where the human skeleton had been located, archaeologists also found amputated human limbs. Many of the limbs still contained “evidence of removal by the surgeon’s saw.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.