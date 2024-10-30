Her Husband Suggested A Divorce After She Said She Doesn’t Want Him Spending All Weekend Hunting

A year ago, this woman got married to her husband, and they have a two-month-old baby girl together.

Her husband has enjoyed hunting throughout his whole life, and October through December are the peak months for his hobby.

Her husband has always liked spending Fridays and Saturdays hunting in the woods. She is currently on maternity leave, while her husband works full time, so she’s home alone for 12 or more hours every day, Monday through Thursday.

Since she doesn’t love being alone for so long, she asked her husband not to spend every Friday and Saturday morning off hunting.

Normally, her husband will be gone all day Friday and Saturday, but he brought up the compromise of going just in the mornings after they welcomed their daughter into the world.

“I was fine with that but also said that there may be rough weeks where I just need you to not go, and he threw a tantrum,” she explained.

“The most recent fight was pretty nasty. We are heading to a family cabin where he hunts. He wants to hunt Friday morning, Saturday morning, do yardwork on Saturday, and then possibly hunt Saturday evening.”

She felt like her husband was acting entitled, prioritizing his hobby over helping her out with their daughter, so she got upset.

In response, her husband got angry, called her names, and then suggested that they get a divorce because she doesn’t want him pretty much gone all weekend in the woods.

