Astronauts May One Day Mine Asteroids For Food To Sustain Themselves During Long Space Missions Using A Method Of Producing Edible Biomass

Getting food in space is tricky due to limited storage, nutrition needs, and challenges with zero gravity. Scientists have come up with a way to address the issue of having enough food in space.

Someday, astronauts could mine asteroids for food to sustain themselves during long space missions. Researchers from Western University’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration have identified a method of producing edible biomass, also known as food.

They are using microbes and organic compounds found in asteroids to do so. The idea could work for future missions to the edge of the solar system and maybe even beyond.

“To deeply explore the solar system, it will be necessary to become less reliant on the resupply tether to Earth,” said the researchers of the new study.

At present, the crew on the International Space Station (ISS) relies on food being sent from Earth to replenish their supply, which is both costly and complicated.

Farming in space is also an intricate process that still needs much more work to be perfected. So, a simpler solution would be a local source of food—space rocks.

High heat must be used to break down the organic compounds in asteroids in oxygen-free environments. The process is called pyrolysis. Then, the compounds can be fed to microbes. They would consume the organic material and produce nutritional biomass for humans.

The researchers focused on an asteroid called carbonaceous chondrites. They contain up to 10.5 percent water and large quantities of organic matter.

One of those asteroids is Bennu, from which a NASA mission collected samples in 2018. In September 2023, pieces of the space rock were returned to Earth for more detailed study.

