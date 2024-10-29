He Proposed To His Girlfriend, But She Turned Him Down So He’s Hurt Her Future Might Not Include Him

A couple of weeks ago, this 28-year-old guy proposed to his 27-year-old girlfriend. Instead of saying yes, his girlfriend surprisingly turned him down and declined to be engaged to him.

Ever since the failed proposal, everything between him and his girlfriend has felt weird to him, and he’s not seeing a way for them to put this behind them.

Now, they’ve been living together for two years and dating for four years in total. He truly believed they wanted the same things for their futures.

“We’ve talked about marriage before, and while she’s never been overly enthusiastic about it, she never outright said she didn’t want to get married either,” he explained.

“I thought I was reading things right, so I put a lot of effort into planning a nice proposal. I even talked to her parents to make sure they were supportive (they were!), and I saved up for a ring I thought she’d love.”

“Well, the night came, I got down on one knee…and she looked shocked, then told me she wasn’t ready for this step yet.”

His girlfriend did say she’s in love with him; it’s just that she’s not positive about being married to him.

He couldn’t help but feel like they were living on separate planets because he was so certain that they were on the same page all along about taking that next step.

Additionally, he felt embarrassed in the moment that his girlfriend said no to him. After all, it’s hard to put yourself out there and get shot down like that.

