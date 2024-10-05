He Went Missing While Hiking In Yellowstone National Park After Calling His Loved Ones When He Reached The Summit Of Eagle Peak

Austin King, a 22-year-old from Winona, Minnesota, began working at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming earlier this year.

Throughout the spring and summer, he specifically worked for a park concession known as Xanterra Parks and Resorts, which provided lodging and tourism services.

Then, in September, Austin decided to go on a week-long climb of Yellowstone National Park’s highest point, known as Eagle Peak.

He planned the trip to celebrate the end of the summer, and he wanted to achieve the summit as a personal accomplishment.

So, on September 14, a boat dropped Austin off at Terrace Point, which is located along Yellowstone Lake’s southeast arm, to begin his journey.

A park ranger last saw Austin on September 16. He was at Howell Creek Cabin, a spot that wasn’t originally on his intended route.

He reportedly talked to the ranger about his plans to climb Eagle Peak the following day, and that evening, he stayed at campsite 6D8.

September 17 marked the last time he was ever heard from. He’d made it to the top of Eagle Peak, which towers at over 11,300 feet, and reached out to some loved ones. He called his parents and at least two friends around 7:00 p.m.

During these conversations, he shared that environmental conditions were challenging that night, describing wind, fog, rain, sleet, and even hail.

