How Orange And Black Became The Iconic Colors Of Halloween

When summer’s final days fade away and we’re thrust into the fall, stores rush to line their shelves with black and orange items that signify Halloween is right around the corner.

This iconic pairing has been associated with the holiday for what probably seems like forever. But have you ever stopped to ask yourself why this duo became known as “Halloween colors?”

The History Behind Halloween’s Hues

The spooky holiday has obviously changed over the years, but its origins trace back to Samhain, an ancient Celtic ritual.

Taking place from the night of October 31 into November 1, Samhain served to symbolize the seasonal transition.

It marked the completion of a summer full of plentiful harvests, as well as the beginning of the colder months, which were correlated with darkness and death.

This juxtaposition, viewed as light and darkness or life and death, essentially gave rise to the orange and black color scheme.

It was believed that the evening of Samhain was when ghosts of those who’d passed on made their way back to earth.

That’s why Celts lit massive bonfires during the festival to sacrifice both their harvest and animals. At the same time, they wore costumes and danced around.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.