He Absolutely Hates His Tween Daughter, And She’s Destroying His Life

This dad doesn’t believe that he’s a terrible person or a terrible parent, but he absolutely hates his 10-year-old daughter.

She’s so poorly behaved that there’s no way he can simply exist with her for another eight years until she heads off to college. Honestly, he doubts she has the capabilities to get accepted into college.

Not only is his daughter destroying his life, she’s wrecking his marriage, and she’s ruining the mental health of his wife and other kids at home.

“My child was always difficult since she was a toddler,” he explained. “She was demanding, needed things immediately, would have tantrums, was unwilling to apologize for anything, and this only got worse over time.”

“She was a ‘queen bee’ in her class in pre-school, and while everyone knew how smart she was, she also was mean and refused adults’ requests. She’s now older, and she’s unbearable.”

“She assaults us most days with kicks or punches. She screams. She demands. She’s barely able to stay in school and only because they can’t kick her out of public school.”

His daughter has been diagnosed with depression, ADHD, and anxiety. She’s on medication. She’s been through mental health treatment programs that he and his wife have had to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket for.

Sadly, his daughter hasn’t improved with everything they have done for her. The tiniest things send her into tirades at home.

He and his wife are struggling to be her parents, and they feel like they are failing. It’s beyond difficult for him to wake up every day and have to deal with his daughter.

