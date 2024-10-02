Rural Americans Are Facing Shorter Lifespans And Poorer Health Outcomes Than Urbanites, New Research Suggests

Many of us might dream of moving to the countryside to escape all the demands of life in the city. With less traffic, little to no light pollution, and fresh air, living in the country sure sounds a lot better and healthier than dealing with the stress and hazards that come with city life.

However, rural Americans are actually facing shorter lifespans and poorer health than their urban counterparts.

Researchers at the University of Southern California discovered that rural populations are experiencing widening health disparities as they age.

The troubling trend is due to a number of factors, including chronic illnesses and health behaviors, such as smoking.

“Rural populations face a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, which has serious implications for healthy aging,” said Jack Chapel, the lead author of the study and a postdoctoral scholar at the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics.

“With an aging population and fewer physicians available, the burden on rural communities is set to grow, leading to significant challenges in providing care for those who will face more health issues in the future.”

Over the past two decades, the gap in life expectancy between rural and urban areas has doubled for men approaching retirement age.

After the age of 60, urban men can expect to live about 17.5 years of healthy life. On the other hand, rural men only get about 15.7, which is nearly two years less.

The difference is smaller in women but still significant. Urban women at age 60 can expect 19.3 quality years of life.

