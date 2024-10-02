Her Husband Brought His Affair Daughter To Their House For The First Time, And She Thinks He’s Lying About Having No Prior Contact With The Little Girl

This woman’s husband works as a lawyer, and he has his own office, as well as his own employees.

A couple of years ago, her husband helped out a student at his practice as she was working on completing her thesis.

She says it’s entirely normal for practices to help out students, and since her husband’s practice is one of the top five best ones in the city where they live, it didn’t seem strange to her.

But three years ago, her husband got this girl pregnant, and she gave birth to a little girl. Later on, this girl passed away in a car accident, and so the grandma of this girl has since been caring for her husband’s affair child.

She knew of the affair child and attended counseling with her husband to work through the betrayal, but she didn’t know her husband’s affair partner passed away, and he only recently told her about this.

While her husband did pay child support, he maintained that he didn’t stay in contact with his affair partner or their daughter.

“But as the mother is gone, he said he will need to be more present, and he also wants this,” she explained.

“He said he felt guilty for being an absent father. I cannot blame the child for anything, and I agree that he brings the baby girl to our house every weekend.”

Sunday was the very first day that her husband brought his affair child to their home, and she could tell this little girl knew him quite well.

