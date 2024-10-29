She Married Her Husband Four Days Ago, But She’s Ready To Leave Him After Discovering He Lied To Her About Money

Six years ago, this 32-year-old woman began dating her 34-year-old husband, and they have two children together.

At the start of their relationship, her husband lied to her several times about money, which is a big deal in her book.

She was able to forgive her husband, and they built a wonderful life together. Over the years, finances, family, and life in general consumed their time, so their wedding plans never materialized.

But on Friday, October 25th, they finally tied the knot. After being married to her husband for four days, she’s ready to walk away from him for good.

“I’m leaving the man I loved, respected, and trusted with my whole heart for 6 years because he betrayed me in what feels like the worst possible way for me,” she admitted.

On Saturday, October 26th, she and her husband planned to have a wedding lunch to celebrate with all of their loved ones.

She’s been saving her money to afford this, and her husband was supposed to be saving his cash, too.

They each had to come up with $5,000, but as their wedding day approached, her husband admitted he was $1,000 short.

She gave him the cash, as they had suppliers they needed to pay. She waited around for her husband to fork over the additional $4,000 he said he had saved, but then he said he was having problems with his bank and couldn’t access the money.

