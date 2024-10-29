Her Husband Said She’s Not Attractive, And He Broke Her Heart

During the middle of an argument this woman had with her husband yesterday, he blurted out that he doesn’t find her attractive.

They were actually fighting about how her husband doesn’t stand up for her whenever his coworkers make nasty comments about her, along with him failing to spend any time with her and seemingly no longer caring about her overall.

She then brought up that she doesn’t like that he watches steamy social media videos of other girls, and that’s when he said that he only likes her for her personality, not her body.

“My heart broke into a million pieces,” she explained. “I’ll grant I’m not the prettiest person. I’ve constantly been bullied my whole life, being called ugly and fat by so many people I thought were friends.”

“I’m overweight, and I have been working on losing it because I’m not happy with myself either after pregnancy or surgeries.”

“But to hear my husband doesn’t find me attractive…broke me. I keep thinking back; he has never once told me I’m beautiful like you’re supposed to when you are in love with someone.”

As for why her husband’s with her, it’s because she does everything under the sun for him. She cares for his children (one isn’t hers). She cooks for him. She cleans their home.

She drives him around, as he does not have a car or a license. She’s basically his maid and chauffeur.

She bends over backward for her husband, but he doesn’t do a single thing for her. He’s never so much as gotten her a present for Christmas, Mother’s Day, or her birthday.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.