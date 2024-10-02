She Went To A Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt Shop And Was Expected To Tip Before Being Able To Purchase Her Treat

Tipping has become a hot topic over the last few years, with a lot of people feeling as if it’s gotten wildly out of control.

It’s a super sore spot when you’re asked to tip in a location where you’re the one doing all of the work, and no employees of a business are helping you out in any way.

TikToker Leilani, who goes by @leilanii_02, recently went out to get frozen yogurt at a shop where you’re required to serve yourself.

Leilani picked up a bowl, added the frozen yogurt, and then made her way over to the toppings section, where she picked out chocolate-covered strawberries and brownies.

When she was done serving herself, she approached the part of the store where you have to weigh your order so it can give you a total for what you need to pay.

“Not going to lie y’all, that was some expensive froyo,” Leilani explained in her video. “But anything to make my stomach happy, of course.”

“And so, I take out my wallet, pull out my card, and I’m tapping it, and it’s not working.”

Leilani figured that perhaps she had to swipe her card instead to get the payment processed, so she did just that; however, it still didn’t solve the problem.

She was beginning to feel humiliated, as she had a line of people behind her, waiting to pay for their frozen yogurt, too.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.