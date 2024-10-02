She Was Found Beaten Up In The Woods A Month Before She Left Her Sister’s Home And Vanished On New Year’s Eve In 2020

Sonie Toe, a college graduate originally from Champaign, Illinois, was known as a bright and caring young woman. The 24-year-old was a stellar student and always stayed in touch with her family.

“Sonie would go beyond and do anything to please someone, and she is very lively,” detailed her father, Joseph Toe.

“Sonie was involved in church activities. All of a sudden, there became a twist. The Sonie that we knew changed overnight.”

That was because, one month before she ultimately vanished, Sonie was reportedly found in the back of someone’s truck and beaten up in the woods near Riverdale.

Per authorities, she remained in the woods for at least two days prior to being discovered.

Sonie was taken to the hospital, and her sister reportedly told police that she was suffering from mental health issues. Yet, the hospital staff did not determine anything was wrong.

Once Sonie was released, she began living at her sister’s home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, located on Steelwater Road. Then, on December 31, 2020, New Year’s Eve, she disappeared.

Late that night, at about 11:00 p.m., Sonie was last seen leaving her sister’s home, and she was never heard from again.

Her cell phone was turned off after she left her sister’s residence, and she did not have a car at the time she went missing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.