The Best And Worst Cities For Women To Live In The United States Have Been Revealed, With Columbia, Maryland, Stealing The Top Spot

Some cities in the United States shine with safety, quality of life, and opportunities for women, while others may not allow women to reach their full potential.

Where a woman lives can make all the difference in her safety, access to healthcare, and career options.

According to the Department of Labor, women who work full time only earn 84 percent of what men make.

In addition, very few women are in leadership positions in politics and business compared to men. There are a number of locations in the nation that are better suited to allow women to thrive and experience more equality.

“Living in the right city can significantly improve a woman’s economic status, health, and safety. The best cities for women offer job security and high pay, enabling women to achieve greater financial independence,” said Christine Matherne, a WalletHub analyst.

“They also prioritize safety, provide easily accessible medical care, and have high-quality hospitals, contributing to the best possible physical and mental health for women.”

Recently, the financial site WalletHub ranked which U.S. cities are the best and the worst for women to live in.

They compared 182 cities, and the rankings were based on various factors, including employment opportunities and personal safety.

The best city for women was Columbia, Maryland, with an overall score of 76.31 on a scale of one to 100.

