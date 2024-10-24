The Global Water Crisis Is Growing, And More Than Half Of The World’s Food Production Is In Danger Of Collapsing Because Of It

In the next 25 years, more than half of the world’s food production is in danger of collapsing due to a global water crisis that is only continuing to grow.

According to the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, nearly three billion people and over half of global food production are located in areas where water systems are facing extreme stress because of climate change, habitat degradation, and mismanagement of water resources.

If something isn’t done about the crisis, it will have a huge impact on humanity and the environment. Already, multiple cities are sinking due to the loss of groundwater.

And by 2050, up to eight percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 15 percent of the GDP of lower-income countries will be lost.

“Today, half of the world’s population faces water scarcity,” said Johan Rockström, the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK).

“As this vital resource becomes increasingly scarce, food security and human development are at risk—and we are allowing this to happen.”

“For the first time in human history, we are pushing the global water cycle out of balance,” he continued.

“Precipitation, the source of all freshwater, can no longer be relied upon due to human-caused climate and land use change, undermining the basis for human well-being and the global economy.”

One person needs at least 13 to 26 gallons of water daily for health and hygiene. However, the institute found that this range is severely underestimated.

