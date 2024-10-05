5 Disney Villain Makeup Tutorials To Help You Play Your Favorite Wrongdoer For Halloween

It Doesn’t Matter How Old You Are: Disney Movies Are Always Full Of Magic

Disney movies remain magical long after your childhood is over. The intricate stories and amazing characters are some of the things you grow to appreciate even more about Disney movies in your adult years.

What I think is so special about Disney movies is that they charmingly remind you that you’re never too old to outgrow the magic behind storytelling.

Here Are 5 Disney Villain Makeup Tutorials For You

Now, if you’re a Disney fan looking for a unique Halloween costume this year, why not go as a Disney villain?

Read on for these five makeup tutorials that will help you play your favorite wrongdoer on All Hallows’ Eve – there are truly some creative and cool options for you!

Scar From The Lion King

Jo, who goes by @artistjodysteel on TikTok, has some incredible cosplay transformations, but this one for Scar from The Lion King is one of my favorites. The green contacts and black wig really help to make this look complete.

Scar Quote You Can Use To Really Get Into Character: “I’m the king! I can do whatever I want!”

Ursula From The Little Mermaid

Sonji Steenberg, who uses @sonji_face on TikTok, goes all out in this transformation into Ursula from The Little Mermaid, even painting on her iconic shell necklace, which was used to contain Ariel’s voice after she traded it for legs.

Ursula Quote You Can Use To Really Get Into Character: “They weren’t kidding when they called me, well, a witch.”

Maleficent From Sleeping Beauty

Kaycee, who goes by @bishuwish on TikTok, has a very elegant transformation into Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty.

Maleficent Quote You Can Use To Really Get Into Character: “Before the sun sets on her sixteenth birthday, she shall prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and fall into a sleep like death, a sleep from which she will never awaken.”

Cruella de Vil From 101 Dalmations

Ella, who goes by @elladoesfx on TikTok, has a unique tutorial for Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, complete with brilliant green eye shadow and patches of puppies.

Cruella de Vil Quote You Can Use To Really Get Into Character: “The good thing about evil people is you can always trust them to do something, well, evil.”

Queen Of Hearts From Alice In Wonderland

Nicolle Chang, who uses @nicollechangc on TikTok, has a super cool tutorial for the Queen of Hearts from Alice In Wonderland! I absolutely love her card necklace.

Queen of Hearts Quote You Can Use To Really Get Into Character: “That’s enough! Off with their heads!”