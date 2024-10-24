Her Boyfriend Wants To End Things After She Said No To His Sister Moving In With Them

This 27-year-old woman and her 29-year-old boyfriend used to live with his mom and stepdad for a brief amount of time.

While they were under his mom and stepdad’s roof, she got an up close and personal look at how his 30-year-old sister lives.

Her boyfriend’s sister ended up in their family home after she got evicted, and she couldn’t help but notice how messy and rude her boyfriend’s sister was while living with her.

She and her boyfriend contemplated moving to a different city, but then they decided to purchase a home last October. The house is in her name as well as his.

“In September this year, his mom and stepdad said they would be moving, and where they are going, his sister couldn’t go, so they asked my boyfriend if she could stay with us,” she explained.

“Assuming that I would say yes, I guess he told them yes without letting me know, and they started moving her things in our garage.”

“I kept asking why her things were in our garage, and he said they just needed a storage [space] for her things to stay.”

She later on learned the truth and that her boyfriend agreed to let his sister come live with them without consulting with her.

She wasn’t happy that her boyfriend made this decision without her and asked to speak to his sister before moving forward with the move-in.

