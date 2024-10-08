The Sohei Warrior Monks Of Medieval Japan Were Powerful, Skilled Fighters Who Took Up Arms To Protect Their Temples

Today, we think of monks in peaceful meditation, being at one with the world. But that wasn’t always the case. The legendary Sohei warrior monks of medieval Japan were quite the opposite of the image of modern Buddhist monks.

These spiritual figures were not just about quiet reflection and harmonious living—they were powerful, skilled warriors who took up arms to protect their temples.

The first Sohei temples were founded in the 700s. The Sohei movement lasted from around 794 to 1185 A.D. During this era, three major Sohei temples were established in Japan: the Kofuku-ji, Mii-dera, and Enryaku-ji. For centuries, these three temples fought each other for leadership roles and imperial appointments.

It was a turbulent time for religious groups in Japan. Their disputes were more about politics rather than actual religion. The feuds often escalated into armed conflict, so monks had to arm themselves to protect their assets and ideals, as the temples had gained considerable land and wealth. When the monks took up weapons, it was clear they had become a significant threat to the government.

Tensions rose even further by 949 A.D., which was when the first major armed conflict occurred. A band of 56 monks gathered at the residence of a Kyoto official to protest the appointment of another official.

Some of the monks were killed. Many more brawls occurred throughout the 10th century, often resulting in deaths and injuries. The monks were willing to lay down their lives in order to fight for what they believed in.

Enryaku-jii was the most distinguished temple in Japan. Soon after it was built, it became involved with ritual performances for the imperial court. Its sect of Buddhism was known as the Tendai sect, which catered to the nobility. By the 11th century, the temple had 3,000 buildings and was the wealthiest temple in the country.

In 981 A.D., a feud between two temples of two sub-sects of the Tendai School of Buddhism took place. It arose after a member of one of the factions was chosen as abbot of another faction’s temple. The inner temple rivalries among Sohei armies continued into the 11th and 12th centuries.

The Sohei warriors began to take the sides of whoever paid them the most. Still, some Sohei armies maintained a harmonious and communal way of life within their respective factions.

