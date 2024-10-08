All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Trace Back To Medieval Sweden, Where It Was Customary To Welcome Guests With A Table Of Spirits Before Enjoying A Bigger Meal

The all-you-can-eat buffet is a classic American tradition that allows you to indulge in a glorious, endless parade of food for a low price. However, its origins can be traced back to medieval Europe.

The Swedes were the first to come up with such a dining experience. The concept didn’t reach America until 1945.

In the 16th century, it became a common Swedish practice to welcome guests to “a table of spirits” before enjoying a more substantial meal. It consisted of finger foods such as bread, butter, cheese, cured meats, smoked fish, and spiced vodka known as Brännvin.

By the early 18th century, the Swedes turned the pre-dinner into a full affair called smorgasbord. It was often used as a way to feed hungry guests arriving from out of town.

The feast featured a variety of dishes, including salted fish, eggs, and boiled vegetables. Then came the cold cuts, warm entrees, and salads. Finally, the meal ended with coffee and dessert.

The main difference between the Swedish smorgasbord and the Americanized version of the all-you-can-eat buffet was that the serving table was arranged in a particular order so guests wouldn’t grab all the food at once, unlike at American buffets, where everything is piled onto one plate.

The Swedish custom became popular after the 1912 Stockholm Olympic Games when the city’s restaurants held smorgasbords for the people visiting Sweden for the games.

In 1939, the smorgasbord came to America at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York. A wide selection of goods were set on a rotating platform inside the Three Crowns Restaurant.

In 1945, the all-you-can-eat buffet was born. The man credited with creating the buffet in the United States was named Herb McDonald. He was born in 1919 in Alberta, Canada. He made his way to Las Vegas, where he worked as a publicist at the El Rancho Vegas, one of the first hotels to open up on the Vegas Strip.

