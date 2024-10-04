These Five Annuals Love Full Sun And Can Brighten Up Your Fall Garden

The end of summer doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your lush garden. In fact, now is actually the perfect time to plant annuals that thrive in full sun, adding a burst of color and life to your outdoor space amidst the shifting season.

Choosing the right annuals for the job will make all the difference, as the key is to select plants that not only withstand cooler temperatures but also bask in the bright, full sun of autumn.

Here are some of the best fall annuals, along with some tips on how to care for them.

Calendula

Often referred to as “pot marigold,” calendula can up the cheer of any fall garden. With its bright yellow and orange blooms, this flower brings a pop of sunshine to brisker days.

Calendulas are particularly hardy, too, thriving in full sun and tolerating the cool nights of fall. They just prefer well-drained soil and do best when watered moderately, allowing the soil to dry out in between sprinkles.

Sunflowers

When many people think of sunflowers, they might picture these towering giants in a summer-soaked field. However, many sunflower varieties are great for fall planting.

Obviously, as their name suggests, sunflowers are sun-loving plants and require at least six hours of direct sunlight each day.

