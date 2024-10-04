Sip In Style This Fall And Visit These Long Island Spots For Tasty Cider, Beer, And Wine

Nothing screams fall better than a brisk beverage, preferably an alcoholic one, enjoyed outside in the crisp air.

Whether you are a wine connoisseur, beer lover, or crazy about hard cider, your drink of choice doesn’t matter. As long as you sip surrounded by some beautiful foliage, you can get in the groove of autumn.

If you live on or near Long Island, you’re in luck, too, because there are plenty of idyllic destinations out east that fit a cozy yet cool fall vibe.

So, here’s something for everyone: a cider house, a brewery, and a winery that you can visit alone, with your partner, or with friends.

Or, dress up in your favorite autumn clothing, head out for a fun afternoon, and hit all three for a delicious fall crawl!

The Riverhead Cider House

If you’re like me and don’t love the taste of beer, cider is a perfect alternative that’s light and still gets you in the spirit.

The Riverhead Cider House is also open year-round, but in my humble opinion, this joint truly shines in autumn.

The facility is 8,000 square feet and offers both indoor and outdoor seating areas. You can enjoy in-house entertainment and order fresh food, including gourmet pizzas and sandwiches, before heading outside to sip on some great drinks.

