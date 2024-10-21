Weighted Blankets Improve Your Sleep, Reduce Medication Use, And Boost Your Mood, According To A New Study

Tired of tossing and turning at night? A weighted blanket might be just what you need for a good night’s rest.

These big, heavy blankets feel like a warm, cozy hug that helps your body relax. According to a new study, weighted blankets can improve sleep in adults with insomnia, anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions. However, the results were mixed for children.

The blankets not only improved sleep, but they also reduced medication use and boosted people’s moods.

The finding has spurred change in state-wide regulations regarding the use of weighted blankets across public mental health services in South Australia.

“Sleep is a basic human need, and when someone isn’t getting enough, it can lead to numerous health issues as well as increase the risk of, or exacerbate, chronic conditions, including heart disease, stroke, and mental health issues,” said Suzanne Dawson, the lead researcher of the study and an occupational therapist at Flinders University.

Dawson added that weighted blankets were becoming more commonly used in occupational therapy among individuals of many ages.

They are lined with various types of heavy material, unlike ordinary comforters that are made entirely out of fabric. Weighted blankets may contain beads, plastic pellets, sand, pebbles, or grains.

But currently, no clinical guidelines exist for them. So, the research team looked at 18 previous studies that investigated the effects of weighted blankets overnight. They found solid evidence that weighted blankets improved sleep among adults.

“Weighted blankets seem to offer a tangible, non-drug intervention for improving sleep quality,” said Dawson.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.