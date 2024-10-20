While Constructing A Railroad On A Danish Island, The Remains Of A Stone-Paved Cellar From The Stone Age Were Discovered, And Over 1,000 Artifacts Were Found Inside

During the construction of a railroad, the remains of what appeared to be a stone-paved cellar from the Stone Age were discovered.

A cellar dating back to this period would represent an example of advanced technology, as no other cellars from the Stone Age have been found before.

“Stone-paved sunken floors are so far not known from Neolithic Denmark so that the presented feature represents one-of-a-kind,” wrote the researchers of the study.

The researchers came across the cellar on the Danish island of Falster at a site called Nygårdsvej 3.

Excavations revealed two ancient houses belonging to the Funnel Beaker culture. The cellar was found in one of the houses.

The Funnel Beaker culture was a prehistoric culture that existed in northern Europe between about 4300 and 2800 B.C.

They lived in the areas now known as Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Poland, and the Netherlands.

The culture is named after the pottery vessels with necks shaped like funnels that have been unearthed from archaeological sites.

It was one of the first Neolithic cultures in northern Europe to fully adopt the practice of agriculture. Evidence has shown that the people grew wheat, barley, and rye.

