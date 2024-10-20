Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Got Remarried Yet Still Relies On Him For Money, So She Wants Her Husband To Cut Off His Financial Support

This 35-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 40, tied the knot two years ago, and things have been great for the most part. There’s just one problem: her husband is still financially supporting his ex-wife.

For some context, they got divorced around five years ago, and once his ex fell on hard times, he lent a hand.

“I understood when he initially wanted to help her, as they ended things amicably, and his ex was struggling,” she recalled.

Yet, it’s been years since then, and his ex has even gotten remarried. But his ex’s new husband doesn’t appear to be contributing anything financially.

On top of that, her husband’s ex was just diagnosed with a chronic illness that’s impacting her ability to work full-time. So, her husband is more opposed than ever to stopping his support, claiming it would be “heartless” now.

“However, I feel like there’s another side to this: she has a husband now. Why should my husband be the one handling her bills and medical expenses when she has a new spouse who could (and should) be stepping up?” she asked.

The money her husband is giving to her ex on a monthly basis has already affected their own lives. After all, she and her husband are trying to save up for a home and start a family soon.

Every time she tries to express her concerns, though, her husband gets all defensive and says he cannot “abandon” his ex, who he cared about, and is in a difficult spot. He also believes his ex’s new husband could be struggling, too, but she doesn’t think that’s their problem.

When she confided in her family about this, they actually sided with her husband, accusing her of overreacting when her husband was just showing his ex-wife compassion.

