55 Years Ago, She Was Found Murdered In A Ditch, And A 77-Year-Old Man Was Just Arrested

Mary Kay Heese, a 17-year-old from Nebraska, was a junior at Wahoo High School when, on March 25, 1969, she met a tragic fate.

That day, she enjoyed a hot chocolate at a cafe in the city following track practice. Then, she was last seen by a teacher as she walked alone “up a tree-lined street near 12th and Linden streets in Wahoo, about six blocks from her family’s home.”

Her family reported her missing that evening after she didn’t return home, and just after midnight on March 26, 1969, her body was discovered in a ditch on the side of the road located south of Wahoo.

Mary Kay’s case then went unsolved for 55 years. That was until the United States Marshals Service recently arrested a 77-year-old man named Joseph A. Ambroz in Ponca City, Oklahoma, on November 18. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

“The warrant for Mr. Ambroz’s arrest was issued last week after a Saunders County, Nebraska Grand Jury indicted Mr. Ambroz for the March 25, 1969 murder of 17-year-old Mary Kay Heese,” according to a press release shared on Facebook by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.

The latest arrest comes after Mary Kay’s cousin, Kathy Tull, has spent years pursuing justice and making sure the case was never forgotten.

“I kept calling and calling and calling, wanting to know where the case was and if we had any new evidence. Then we put the tip line up, and when we did that, it seemed like things kind of took off,” Kathy recalled.

According to Ted Green, an investigator with Saunders County, that tip line led authorities to indict and arrest Joseph Ambroz.

Kathy stated that Joseph allegedly “brutally” murdered Mary Kay and threw her in a ditch before driving away. He is reportedly accused of stabbing the teenager to death.

