This Little Lamb Was Born Without Hooves And Was Abused Before An Animal Sanctuary Stepped In

Edgar’s Mission is an Australian not-for-profit sanctuary dedicated to saving farm animals, and it was created back in 2003 by Pam Ahern.

An actor in Hollywood named James Cromwell (whom you might recognize from the 1995 movie Babe, where he starred as Farmer Hoggett) was moved to help with Edgar’s Mission after Pam organized a photo shoot with him and a piglet.

This piglet was later named Edgar Alan Pig, and Edgar’s Mission was born out of a desire to give him a loving life.

Over the summer, Edgar’s Mission received an adorable yet abused new addition: a little lamb named Porsche. Porsche arrived at their farm on July 8th, and the person who bred her sadly didn’t take care of her.

Not only that – she was born without hooves on all four of her limbs.

“Despite this challenge, Porsche faced another setback in life: losing her dear mumma on the very day they were to be surrendered to sanctuary,” Edgar’s Mission wrote on their website about Porsche.

“With her little stumps bloodied and raw from her roughly ten days of walking on the rough and frosty earth, Porsche’s determination to survive was as tough as those stumps are set to become. Porsche drove herself firmly into our hearts the moment we met. Parking herself there she now has us all at her beck and call.”

Edgar’s Mission has shared videos of Porsche on social media, and she’s quickly become a little star due to how inspiring she is.

Porsche is also incredibly sweet, and she enjoys giving kisses to her human and animal friends alike!

