Dozens Of Female Hammerhead Sharks Have Been Gathering Under A Full Moon Every Year

For more than a decade, dozens of female great hammerhead sharks have been gathering in the tropical waters of French Polynesia every summer. Their numbers peak around the time the full moon appears.

These sharks are critically endangered, and they are usually a solitary species, which makes the phenomenon even more unusual.

Each year, they assemble between December and March, during the austral summer, around openings in the neighboring Rangiroa and Tikehau atolls in the Tuamotu archipelago. The atolls are nine miles apart.

An atoll is an island or coral reef shaped like a ring that encloses a lagoon. It forms when land erodes and sinks below the ocean’s surface.

Researchers recorded 54 female great hammerhead sharks (Sphyrna mokarran), and one shark whose gender could not be determined, at the two atolls in the summers of 2020 and 2021.

More than half of the sharks were seasonal residents, so they only spent up to six days a month there for no longer than a span of five months.

Female sharks near the Rangiroa atoll mostly meet up in a spot known as the “hammerhead plateau,” an area that is 150 to 200 feet deep. They were swimming independently from each other around the bottom of the plateau.

The high number of female great hammerhead sharks appearing at the same time around the atolls indicates that the area is an aggregation site.

The sharks probably do not have a relationship to each other but are drawn there by factors that seem to be linked to the lunar cycle and the presence of ocellated eagle rays (Aetobatus ocellatus).

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.