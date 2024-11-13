Daylight Has Helped To Shape Things Like Our Skin Color, Eye Size, Hair Texture, And Sleep Cycles

Throughout history, most human activity has been performed in daylight. Modern technology has allowed us to work and play in the dark now, but there is evidence that sunlight continues to affect our behavioral patterns and our biology.

For instance, we still sleep at night and are awake during the daytime. Furthermore, light could explain how human ancestors evolved to walk on two legs and have curly hair. Light may even have something to do with our skin color and eye size.

The first modern humans evolved in warm climates in Africa. Humans likely began to walk upright on two legs as a way to reduce exposure to the bright, harsh sunlight.

Standing up helps less sunshine hit our bodies when the sun is high overhead. Curly hair may also have provided protection from the hot sun. It acts as a thicker layer of insulation to shield the scalp than straight hair.

Additionally, strongly pigmented skin offered sun protection for early Homo sapiens. Sunlight breaks down folate, also known as vitamin B9. It speeds up aging and causes damage to DNA, but dark skin helps protect against this while still absorbing enough UV light to produce vitamin D.

But when people started moving into temperate zones with weaker light, they evolved to have lighter skin. This evolution happened relatively quickly, within the last 40,000 years or so.

Since UV radiation levels were reduced nearer the poles, less pigmentation was needed to prevent sunlight from breaking down folate. As a result, more light could be let into the body to produce vitamin D.

However, less pigmentation meant a greater susceptibility to sun damage. It’s why places like Australia have some of the world’s highest rates of skin cancer.

More than 50 percent of Australians are of Anglo-Celtic descent, which means they have light skin while living in an environment with high UV light levels. It’s a recipe for sunburns.

