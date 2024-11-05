He Accidentally Uncovered His Mom And Dad’s Will, And He’s Mad They’re Leaving Him With Less Than His Siblings

Over the weekend, this 31-year-old man was house-sitting for his mom and dad, who are in their late sixties.

He keeps some of his possessions in their safe, like his hunting rifle, so he went into the safe to access his rifle.

Everyone in their family knows how to get into the safe, so it wasn’t a big deal for him to go digging around in there.

“While getting it out, I did some treasure hunting in the safe,” he explained. “At the time, I really didn’t think I was snooping.”

“The whole family has the combination to it; I just never looked before. It was mostly boring stuff like passports and jewelry, but there was an envelope with the logo of a law firm and in it, their will.”

He couldn’t help but take a peek, and he was upset to learn that his mom and dad are leaving him less than his brother and sister.

His siblings are getting 40% of everything his parents own, while he’s going to be awarded 20% of their estate.

He read every sentence in the will, hoping to find out that he was wrong and that his parents would be giving him other assets, but that’s not the case.

He’s stumped as to why his parents would treat him in an unequal way. He’s single without children, while his siblings are both married with kids, so he suspects that may have something to do with the division of assets.

