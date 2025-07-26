Her Husband’s Cousin Put Her Down For Being A Public School Teacher, So She Left Their Family Vacation Early

tinx - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Being a teacher isn’t easy, and they’re the ones holding classrooms together when everything else is falling apart (lately, they’ve been doing it with less support and more judgment than ever).

So when she sat at a dinner table surrounded by high-powered job titles and listened to a grown man reduce her work to crayons and nap time, it stung.

What hurt more was the silence that followed. Because sometimes, it’s not just the insult that breaks you down; it’s realizing no one thought it was worth defending.

This woman has a career as a teacher in a public school, and she is not embarrassed by what she does for a living or what she gets paid.

As for her husband’s side of the family, they are all high up in corporate America. They have jobs as tech executives, lawyers, and consultants, so a lot of fancy titles are to be found there.

Spending time with her husband’s family has always made her feel like a fish out of water, but she keeps it cordial with them all.

Recently, she went away on vacation with her husband’s family, and it did not go well at all.

“During a beach trip, we were all having dinner when his cousin (let’s call him Brent) made a joke: ‘Man, must be nice to get paid for coloring and nap time. Teachers have it made,'” she explained.

“I kind of laughed it off and said, ‘You should try handling 30 8-year-olds during a pandemic and see how relaxing it is.'”

tinx – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“He replied, ‘Nah, I’ll leave the crayons to you.’ Everyone laughed. My husband said nothing.”

You would think her husband would have stood up to Brent for putting her down for being a public school teacher, but nope, he failed to show up as her night in shining armor that night.

That same evening, she informed her husband that she would be leaving the family vacation early, because why spend time around people who look down on you like that?

Her husband called her dramatic and stuck up for Brent, saying he has a silly sense of humor. The following morning, she left alone and hopped on a train back home.

“Now my husband’s mad, I embarrassed him by bailing early. Brent texted me a sarcastic apology like, ‘Didn’t know you were so sensitive,'” she added.

“[Am I the jerk] for walking away instead of putting up with it?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski