She Dumped Her Boyfriend After He Said She Should Let Her Sick, Elderly Dog Die And Not Waste Her Money

I’m the kind of person who would go to the ends of the earth for my dogs, and I don’t understand people who treat them like objects or inconveniences.

This 27-year-old woman has an elderly golden retriever named Sunny, who is 9. She considers Sunny to be a member of her family, not just a beloved pet.

She got Sunny when she was back in college, and Sunny has been by her side as she experienced heartbreak, changed jobs, and dealt with other life challenges.

“She recently got diagnosed with a treatable condition that requires surgery and some ongoing medication. It’s expensive, yes, but I’ve been saving for years, and I can cover it,” she explained.

“My boyfriend Dan (29M) and I have only been together for about six months. When I told him about Sunny’s diagnosis, his response floored me.”

“He literally shrugged and said, ‘Why don’t you just let her go? She’s old anyway, and it’s just a pet. Not worth the money.'”

She was horrified and informed her boyfriend that Sunny was more to her than simply a pet. Her boyfriend laughed in her face, called her sensitive, and said she needed to figure out how to ‘prioritize better.’

He then called her insane for spending so much money on her dog when that cash could be invested in their future.

She responded that she would put every dime to her name into ensuring Sunny has several more enjoyable years, so if he couldn’t get it, she didn’t have anything left to say to him.

“He rolled his eyes and said, ‘Fine, waste your money. But don’t expect me to feel sorry when she dies.’ That was my breaking point. I told him I needed some space, and the next day, I broke up with him,” she continued.

She’s left wondering if she’s the jerk for dumping her boyfriend after he said she should let her sick, elderly dog and not waste her money.

What do you think?

