Her Rich Dad Lied About Making A College Fund For Her, So She Wants To Cut Him Out Of Her Life When She Graduates

lashkhidzetim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Currently, this 20-year-old girl is working on obtaining her master’s degree, but ever since she was little, her dad promised he had money set aside to make her a college fund.

He proudly told his friends, their family members, and even random people in his life all about this “nest egg” he was building for her future education.

Her parents got divorced when she was young, and she exclusively lived with her mom from the age of six. However, she felt growing up that her dad had created this amazing safety net for her so that she could afford to go to college.

After graduating from high school, she enrolled in a community college to save more money. Then, she got ready to transfer, and her mom reached out to her dad about that college fund he bragged about in the past.

“Long story short, I found out there was no college fund. My dad never saved a dime for my education,” she explained.

“When my mom called him to confirm, he acted like he had no idea what we were talking about. He denied ever mentioning a nest egg or anything like it. I felt like I was gaslit into believing it never happened, but I know it did. He used to go on and on about it when I was growing up.”

“Now I’m stuck in a tough spot. I’ve been scraping by with scholarships, part-time jobs, and some help from my mom, who’s been amazing despite her own financial struggles. My dad hasn’t offered me any support at all—not even an apology for the years of false hope or a clarification to ME, the person who it’s affecting.”

Her dad hasn’t spoken to her about the fake college fund, but he’s still going around lying and telling people he’s helping her pay for her education when that’s not the case. She has yet to cut him out of her life, but their relationship is nothing but surface-level.

She responds to his texts infrequently, grabs lunch with him when he wants to, and calls him for every holiday, but she has an ulterior motive.

lashkhidzetim – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She is hoping that her dad will finally come through for her and give her money for her education. But after she graduates, she’s done with him.

She feels her dad betrayed her with such a colossal lie, and in case you’re wondering, her dad is pretty rich, with no money problems in his life to excuse why he faked her college fund.

“My dad is financially well-off,” she added. “He takes annual holidays with his girlfriend, posts pictures of fancy trips, and doesn’t seem to have any major financial burdens. It’s not like he couldn’t afford to save for me—he just didn’t.”

She’s wondering if it would be mean of her to be done with her dad as soon as she gets her degree. She feels bad considering going that route, but he disappointed her in the worst way.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read