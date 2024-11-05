His Teen Daughter Takes Three Hours To Get Ready To Go Anywhere, And He’s Tired Of Her Acting Like A Princess

This man is a dad to a 16-year-old girl named Reggie, and she cannot leave the house without taking hours to get ready.

He’s tired of her acting like a princess and investing that kind of time into her appearance. Reggie wakes up every school morning at 4 a.m. so she has enough time to get herself together, and her classes start at 7 a.m.

“If we have to go somewhere, she needs to be told at least 3 hours in advance, minimum,” he explained.

“She spends 30 minutes picking out her outfit, an hour and a half on her hair, and another hour and a half on her makeup. It’s absolutely insane—she puts so much time into her appearance.”

“Now, I think hygiene and self-care are good, but putting this much effort into looks seems a bit much to me. Today, I wanted to go out to eat, and I’m just so fed up with her “princess treatment.”

Not wanting to wait around for Reggie’s three-hour routine to be complete, he told her she should get in the car and head over to the restaurant he wanted to go to.

Reggie questioned him about how much time he was giving her to get ready, and he pointed out the restaurant he picked wasn’t lavish, so she didn’t need to dress up to head out.

He reassured Reggie that she didn’t have to look fancy at all and then informed her that her behavior needs to stop.

He complained to Reggie that by spending hours on how she looks, it makes her seem conceited. Reggie responded that it’s important to her to feel and look her best.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.