She Feels Disgusted That Her Boyfriend Used To Be The Creepy Guy Who Slid Into Every Girl’s DMs

Some guys take the approach of sliding into a girl’s DMs in an effort to try to spark some romance, and I’m not convinced this is a successful strategy.

It turns out it never worked for this 30-year-old woman’s 35-year-old boyfriend either. They’ve been dating for the last six months, and she never knew that her boyfriend used to be the creepy guy who slid into every girl’s DMs in a desperate bid for attention.

A girl she happens to work with just showed her a ton of messages her boyfriend sent to her on social media prior to them dating, and the messages were downright cringe.

The messages her boyfriend sent her coworker were along the lines of calling this girl “perfect,” showering her with affection, and asking when he could take her out on a date.

“He also did the same thing to her friend and someone else…basically, he just went after anyone and everyone,” she explained.

None of these girls responded to her boyfriend, but that didn’t stop him from sending them more messages.

To her knowledge, her boyfriend has not sent any more messages to these girls since they started their relationship.

Her current problem is she feels completely disgusted that her boyfriend came across with such desperation in his messages to all these girls.

“And it disgusts me that he would tell all of these women how amazing they are, and I have to basically beg for a single compliment,” she added.

