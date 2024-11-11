Loneliness May Raise Dementia Risk By Over 30%, As Feeling Dissatisfied With Social Relationships Affects Cognitive Function, No Matter Your Age Or Gender

A new study has highlighted a concerning connection between loneliness and dementia risk. The research shows that people who feel lonely are over 30 percent more likely to develop dementia compared to those who don’t experience those feelings.

Researchers at Florida State University analyzed data from more than 600,000 individuals around the world. They combined results from 21 long-term studies to figure out exactly how social isolation affects cognitive health.

The large-scale study was led by Martina Luchetti, an assistant professor at the university. Her team’s findings suggest that loneliness could negatively impact the brain.

They discovered that feelings of dissatisfaction with social relationships affect cognitive function regardless of age or gender. The impact does not just include general cognitive decline but specific forms of dementia as well, including Alzheimer’s disease.

“Dementia is a spectrum, with neuropathological changes that start decades before clinical onset,” said Luchetti. “It is important to continue studying the link of loneliness with different cognitive outcomes or symptoms across this spectrum.”

“Loneliness—the dissatisfaction with social relationships—may impact how you are functioning cognitively and in daily life.”

In their meta-analysis, the researchers separated the data into categories based on loneliness levels. They tracked the participants’ health over the years to see if they ended up developing dementia.

They used advanced statistical techniques to help them control for other factors that could affect dementia risk, such as depression and social isolation.

Overall, people who reported feeling lonely were at greater risk of developing dementia. The risk was particularly high for Alzheimer’s disease. Lonely individuals were about 31 percent more likely to develop dementia than those who did not feel lonely.

