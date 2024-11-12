Missing Wisconsin Father Of Three Faked A Kayaking Accident And Fled To Europe

On August 12, a father of three from Wisconsin disappeared and was thought to have drowned while kayaking. Now, authorities believe he staged the kayaking accident and fled to Europe.

Ryan Borgwardt was reported missing at 5:32 p.m. on August 12. He’d last spoken to his wife on August 11.

When investigators responded to the call, they found his car and trailer parked near Dodge Memorial Park. Ryan’s last known location was Green Lake.

One hour later, police discovered a capsized kayak in the lake’s western region, where the water reached depths of approximately 220 feet.

The next day, Ryan’s fishing rod was found by fishermen in Green Lake. His tackle box was also discovered in the same area, and inside, his license, wallet, and keys had been left behind.

This led a team of divers and search dogs to look for Ryan at Green Lake on August 24. Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer search-and-recovery organization, simultaneously conducted a 28-day search for him.

However, on October 7, shocking evidence came to light that caused investigators to change gears. It was uncovered that Ryan’s name had been checked on August 13 by Canadian law enforcement, one day after he supposedly vanished.

“That was something we didn’t expect,” recalled Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll.

